Capitol digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
HINSON TOUTS U.S. HOUSE RUN: State Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Marion, told a Westside Conservative Club gathering Wednesday she believes she is going to have to raise $5 million in her quest to unseat U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, a Dubuque Democrat, in Iowa’s 1st District congressional race this November.
The former TV anchor said she has raised $1.4 million toward that goal.
The self-described hockey mom told the Urbandale group Iowans are tired of the partisan gridlock in Washington, D.C., and she wants to bring a “common-sense” approach to governing back to Congress.
“Our unified (GOP) message is — if you want socialism, you can go with the status quo. I think that’s the battle that we’re fighting against,” said Hinson, 36.
A two-term representative, she described herself as a proven leader, a proven conservative and a proven winner who hopes to capitalize on GOP momentum she senses building as she seeks to take back a key tossup House seat for Republicans.
POINT-COUNTERPOINT: A Republican and Democratic lawmaker each scolded members of the other party during points of personal privilege Wednesday.
Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, shared a few “follow-on thoughts” about House File 2504, which would guide government entities investigating criminal and discriminatory incidents motivated by anti-Semitism.
Opponents of the bill, Salmon said, appeared to desire “unity and getting along,” but the three-hour debate caused division.
“With the spirit of the debate as it was, the pounding the railing, the scolding and separating, you will never achieve your stated goal,” she said. “This religion of ‘wokeness,’ critical theory, identity politics, social justice and political correctness, preaches no forgiveness, only perpetual grudges, no mercy, only retribution and no freedom, only subjugation.”
Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville, responded with what he called a “point of white privilege.”
Recalling the March 5 debate, he said, “in spite of the rattling sandwich papers, in spite of Republicans playing solitaire on their computers, in spite of the twisted explanation of discrimination, I find first that the House Republicans failed to discuss any of the issues on hand within their own black caucus. The sandwich buffet and computer games blocked your way for true listening, your preconceived notion of race and religion blocked your hearing of true life experience from six Democratic House members.
“When Democrats fight hate, bigotry and violence, we are not exclusive,” Jacoby said. “Democrats do not leave people behind.”