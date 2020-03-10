Capitol Digest

But Rep. Mary Wolfe, R-Clinton, said the bill faces constitutional problems by requiring restitution based on felons’ ability to pay. If Iowa voters eventually pass a constitutional amendment automatically grants felons the right to vote when they’re paroled, this bill would kick in.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signaled last week a willingness to sign legislation that would require felons to fully pay any court-ordered debts to victims before having their voting rights restored. At present, Iowa is the only state that requires felons to petition the governor to have their voting rights restored.

ATTORNEY GENERAL WARNS OF CENSUS SCAMS: The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is warning Iowans not to be a victim of U.S. census scams.