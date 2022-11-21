Candlelight vigil held in honor of fire victims

Four glowing, paper lanterns were sent off into the sky Monday night as several dozen people gathered for a vigil to remember the four children lost in a house fire last Wednesday.

Brothers John-Mikal McLuer, 12; Odin-Thor McLuer, 10; Drako-Ragnar McLuer, 6; and Phenix-Moon McLuer, 3, perished in the fire. Their sister, Ravan McLuer, and father, John McLuer, were both injured.

The vigil was held at the North Iowa Youth Center in Mason City and led by its director Regan Banks.

“If you look around and see all the people — you may not know the family — you may be a neighbor, you may be a friend,” said Banks. “You may be a distant cousin or family member, but we come together as one.”

The service included four minutes of candlelight, one minute for each boy, along with a special playing of one of the boys’ favorite songs, “Baby Shark.”

The poem “A Letter from Heaven” also was read with each of the boys’ names read in between verses.

A memorial for the four boys has not been set yet, as the family waits for the elder John to be released from the hospital.