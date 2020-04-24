Campaigns shift to cameras and clicks to reach voters in coronavirus age

The winner of the June 2 Democratic primary election will face Republican Sen. Joni Ernst in the November general election.

Virtual campaigning is a dramatic change for both voters and candidates, said Benton County Democratic Party Chairwoman Rosemary Schwartz, “and those candidates embracing this change will do better.”

The lack of traditional, in-person campaign activities undoubtedly will benefit better-known, better-financed candidates, Schwartz said.

That also applies to the general election contest against Ernst, who, according to polls, has much higher name identification with Iowa voters than any of the Democrats seeking to challenge her in November.

Incumbents generally have an advantage in name ID and campaign dollars, Cranston said, and that probably is enhanced by the new campaign dynamics.

“It no doubt makes being heard a greater challenge,” he said. “But if you’re a regular Democrat, you’re getting regular communications from the campaigns.”

TWO FORUMS SUNDAY