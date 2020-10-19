Campaign Almanac: Ernst, Greenfield face complaints of potential campaign law violations

A roundup of campaign news items of interest for Monday, October 19, 2020:
CAMPAIGN COMPLAINTS IN SENATE RACE: The campaigns for Iowa’s U.S. Senate candidates, Republican incumbent Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, are facing complaints regarding potential violations of campaign laws.
A federal judge has instructed the Federal Elections Commission, which oversees campaign laws, to take action regarding a dark money group — an advocacy organization that is not required to disclose its donors — that allegedly worked illegally to support Ernst’s campaign. Over the weekend, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a “statement of interest” in the case, arguing the judge’s instruction should be thrown out.
The Iowa Democratic Party and Greenfield’s campaign cried foul of the federal justice department taking action to support Ernst’s campaign.
“It's the worst kind of Washington corruption for Sen. Ernst’s allies to help her cover up the dark money scandal she’s never answered for after a federal judge ruled the FEC must take action,” Greenfield campaign communications director Sam Newton said in a statement. “If Sen. Ernst truly has nothing to hide, she should immediately demand that the government step aside and let the court order stand so Iowans can learn the truth.”
Meantime, the FEC has issued an acknowledgement of a complaint filed by an Iowa Republican against Greenfield’s campaign. The complaint — filed by Wesley Enos, a former chairman of the Polk County Republican Party — alleges the Greenfield campaign illegally accepted an in-kind donation of $900,000 from the Senate Majority PAC when the Iowa Democratic Party, the complaint alleges, illegally provided information to the PAC to use in a campaign ad.
The FEC’s acknowledgement begins a multi-step process of the agency working to determine whether a violation occurred and if punitive action is necessary.
ERNST AD FEATURES ROOT FAMILY: Ernst’s latest campaign ad features Michelle Root, the mother of Sarah Root, an Iowa woman who in 2016 was killed by a drunk driver who was living in the country illegally and fled the country after posting bond. Root’s death sparked calls from conservative lawmakers for stronger immigration laws, including legislation co-sponsored by Ernst and fellow GOP U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
In the ad, Michelle Root says she reached out to the Greenfield campaign, but Greenfield would not meet with her.
The Greenfield campaign provided a statement to the Omaha World-Herald, but did not directly address any meeting request from Michelle Root, the paper reported.
DEMOCRATIC AD HITS ERNST ON SOCIAL SECURITY: An ad from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the political arm of U.S. Senate Democrats, delivers another hit on Ernst’s previous comments about Social Security, but uses selective editing of her comments.
The ad uses portions of comments Ernst has made about possible changes to Social Security in order to keep the program solvent for the long-term while leaving out broader context. Ernst has said she has talked about privatizing Social Security, as the ad says — as one of the options that should be discussed, which the ad does not note. And she advocated for negotiating changes to the program “behind closed doors,” as the ad says — in order to keep advocacy groups out of any such negotiations, which the ad does not say.
Autumn Artistry 2020
The 20th annual Autumn Artistry event in Osage took place on Sept. 19, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event featured more than 80 vendors selling crafts, jewelry, quilts, clothing, antiques, baked goods, and fall flowers such as mums.
The vendors were spread out in 10 different locations, mostly along Osage’s Main Street but also at the fairgrounds where the annual Mitchell County Blacktop Cruisers Car Show was held.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!