Budget increases proposed for Iowa courts, prisons

DES MOINES – The GOP-controlled House continued taking steps toward wrapping up its 2021 session as it worked into the night to approve budgets that would represent a $44 million increase in funding for the state court and prison systems as well as state law enforcement, emergency management and civil rights agencies that represented.

House File 861 would appropriate $619.5 million from the general fund, a $34.6 million increase with $20 million earmarked for the Department of Corrections. It includes another $19 million from other state funds.

HF 864, which was approved 53-36 about 10:30 p.m., would provide nearly $193 million to the Judicial Branch, an increase of $8.616 million.

Both budgets must be approved by the Senate.