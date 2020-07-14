Breasia Terrell’s mother believes the 10-year-old girl is still alive

“Breasia was with her brother. And he was visiting his father. I never imagined I would be here talking about this.”

Lankford said she turned down Dinkins' first request to speak. Then she reconsidered.

“I figured it might help the police. I believe he knows something about what is happening with my daughter,” Lankford said. “I think my daughter is alive. And I think it’s just a matter of time before Dinkins is ready to crack and tell what he knows.

“That’s what I honestly believe.”

Lankford said Dinkins claimed his innocence and asked her, “Why did you drag me into this?”

“There is not much more I want to say about what I saw and heard while I was there,” Lankford said. “I just hope he will speak with the police and somehow we can find my daughter.”

It is not clear if Dinkins is receiving legal advice at this time.