Board: Therapist used high school student to sell drugs to ‘half the school’

A former therapist has been sanctioned by the state for allegedly using a minor to sell illegal drugs in a central Iowa high school.

According to state records, Joni Hunley, 50, of Des Moines, worked for Woodward Community Based Services, a counseling service owned by the company Sequel Care since 2017. While working for WCBS, Hunley provided therapy services to middle school and high school students in central Iowa.

Last August, WCBS fielded a complaint alleging Hunley had supplied marijuana to a student client. WCBS conducted an investigation that concluded Hunley had violated several laws and standards by engaging with a client outside of therapy, by selling marijuana to a minor, and by failing to observe boundaries between herself, as a therapist, and a client.

Hunley was fired and WCBS filed a complaint with the Iowa Board of Social Work regarding Hunley’s relationship with the student. In October, according to board records, the student told police she began seeing Hunley for therapy when she was in the seventh grade, in either 2015 or 2016. For several years, the student continued to see Hunley for therapy, although there were no records maintained of any therapy sessions once the girl entered high school in 2018.

The student alleged that in the ninth grade she began smoking marijuana with Hunley outside of school, sometimes at Hunley’s home, according to the board records.

In the second semester of her ninth grade, the student was allegedly asked by Hunley to begin delivering marijuana to established “drug customers,” according to board records. Hunley allegedly provided the student with a car to use in making deliveries and collecting payment for the drugs.

The relationship between Hunley and the student escalated in the summer before the girl’s sophomore year, according to board records, when the student allegedly began selling marijuana to her own friends at Hunley’s request. The student told police she sold marijuana to her friends and to “half the school” she attended, according to board records. (The school is not identified in the publicly available board records.)

In August 2021, the student was hospitalized after overdosing on illegal drugs and told her sister of the relationship she had with Hunley, triggering the complaint to WCBS, according to the board records.

As part of the police investigation, authorities reviewed text messages between Hunley and the student that appeared to discuss the transportation and sale of drugs.

When contacted by police, Hunley denied smoking marijuana with the student or asking the student to sell marijuana, according to the social work board. However, she admitted to a non-therapeutic relationship with the student, stating that the girl had helped her with a garage sale and had once driven her to a funeral.

After the Board of Social Work filed disciplinary charges against Hunley, a closed-door hearing was held in May at which Hunley declined to appear.

The board concluded that while Hunley had denied all of the allegations related to drugs, the text messages she sent to the student documented discussions of “how much marijuana was being sold, money owed, costs of the transactions, among other things … The evidence establishes that (Hunley) supplied illegal drugs to the student and then recruited the student to participate in the buying and selling of illegal drugs.”

The board said Hunley’s actions were “wholly inappropriate” and illegal and had placed both the student and the general public at risk. The board then voted to revoke Hunley’s Iowa license as an independent social worker.

There is no public record of any criminal charges being filed against Hunley in connection with the alleged drug sales. Hunley could not be reached for comment.