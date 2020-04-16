Black Iowans and Latinos bear lopsided coronavirus rates

“Sometimes people get turned away from services because of how they look,” Doolin said. “People don’t realize that — there are a lot of good people who work in health care, but not everyone who works in the health care field is a good person.”

Matter of inches

At LULAC, Henry said he’s heard from an employee at the JBS meat processing plant in Marshalltown whose doctor refused to see him because of his risk of exposure while at work.

“For the state that feeds the world with corn and pork, we’re also becoming the state that’s going to poison itself because of a lack of health and safety guidelines,” Henry said.

LULAC filed an Iowa Workforce Development OSHA complaint against JBS that asked the state to provide guidance for all meat packing plants in the state after hearing employees still were working shoulder-to-shoulder on conveyor lines, put in groups of more than 100 in lunchrooms and not provided other safety measures.

In a letter to Iowa OSHA in response, a safety manager at the pork plant said the complaint was “without merit,” and said Swift Pork Company-Marshalltown has implemented a screening program for employees, increased cleaning and sanitization practices and set up a tent outside to provide more space for breaks.