Bill gives Iowans chance to “forget” bad tweets

The operator would be required to remove the content within 30 days after receipt of the request, if the operator determines the information is content of minimal value or to notify the individual that the information had been determined by the operator not to be content of minimal value and would not be removed.

“Basically we’re saying we’ve seen this be successful in a number of different countries around the world, that a search engine has a responsibility,” Nunn noted. “If they’re going to go out and make money off of people’s history or the intellectual property that they put out there, then they also have a responsibility when the individual contacts them to say I want to remove this now.

An operator would be deemed to have committed an unlawful practice under Iowa law by failing to removed information the Iowa attorney general determines to be content of minimal value, along with links to the content within the30-day period following a request for such removal; fails to notify the individual as to why the information will not be removed within the 30-day period; or replaces the content of minimal value that was removed with an indication of its removal.