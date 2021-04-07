BB gun recovered at scene of officer-involved shooting in Waterloo

According to police, a passerby called to a report of a man with what appeared to be a rifle walking in the area of Commercial and West 11th streets, heading toward downtown around 12:45 a.m.

Officers with the Waterloo Police Department and deputies with the Black Hawk Sheriff’s Office responded, according to officials.

Two deputies found the suspect a few blocks away in the area of Commercial and West Sixth, near the foot of the West Sixth Street bridge.

As they made contact with the man, the man pointed the weapon at the initial deputy at hip level and chased after the deputy. A responding Waterloo police officer observed what was occurring and fired his patrol rifle at the man, striking him twice.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital, and he was then flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for further treatment.

Authorities said he is expected to survive.