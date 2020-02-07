Armed attorneys
Armed attorneys

County attorneys and assistant county attorneys, who say it is not uncommon to receive threats of death and violence, would be allowed to obtain a professional permit to carry weapons under legislation that passed the Iowa Senate on Thursday.

”I believe this is a smart policy for Iowa, and it certainly affords our county attorneys and assistant county attorneys the best protection possible,” said Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Altoona, floor manager of Senate File 2095, which passed on a 47-1 vote.

Under current law, a professional permit to carry may be issued when a person’s employment reasonably justifies them being armed. The bill, which goes to the Iowa House, requires the county attorneys and their assistants to undergo training and annual qualification.

