Animal Rescue League rescues 74 cats from Des Moines basement

Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) Mobile Rescue Teams worked into the evening hours on Tuesday to rescue 74 cats and kittens — and counting — from a basement in a Des Moines home.
According to the Animal Rescue League, "there were cats everywhere, including inside the walls. The floors were covered with bloody diarrhea from cats who were critically ill."
While the team worked, they discovered days-old kittens with umbilical cords still attached, two cats with deformed legs likely from inbreeding, many female cats believed to be pregnant, and several more with life-threatening medical conditions.
"Our veterinarians are still examining each of the cats to determine their individualized treatment plans," said Tom Colvin, CEO of the ARL. "We are still working to rescue the remaining cats and like before, we will not stop until every last one is rescued — no matter what it takes."
4 cats did not survive, but the ARL says the situation could have been worse, as the cats had only been on the property for 5 days prior to the rescue.
Almost all the cats will need spay/neuter surgeries, vaccinations and microchips in addition to their other medical needs. Donations are being accepted for the ARL's Miracle Medical Fund online, or by mail or in person at 5452 NE 22nd Street, Des Moines, IA 50313.
At present, no criminal charges have been filed; the investigation is ongoing.
