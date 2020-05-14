Anheuser-Busch fulfills commitment to University of Iowa Children's Hospital

“Anyone who generously gives a gift to the university can specify how and when it will be given,” she said. “In particular, larger gifts are often given over time.”

Two weeks after The Gazette’s February report, Busch gave the $920,111, according to Larson, wrapping an expansive and nationwide campaign that started with King’s jocular sign requesting beer money during ESPN’s live coverage of the annual Iowa-Iowa State football game on Sept. 14.

King — a 24-year-old former ISU student living in Altoona — told The Gazette he was surprised when viewers actually responded to his “Busch Light supply needs replenished” sign with donations, prompting him to rethink his use of the money and announce via social media a recalibrated commitment to give it to the Children’s Hospital.

That big-hearted redirection captured national and even international attention, with more than 35,000 donors from all 50 states and Puerto Rico making small and large gifts alike to the King campaign and Iowa’s most vulnerable population.

