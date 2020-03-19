After voting against coronavirus stimulus, Steve King expects U.S. to 'overcome' the threat

A day after he voted against the funding measure, King, in a tweet, said he felt the process for the bill was rushed: "HR 6201 'Families First CoronaVirus Response Act' was finally posted at 12:01 this morning. Debate began at 12:10AM. Final passage vote was called at 12:28AM. No Member of Congress read the bill. Senate comes in on Monday and has about 60 hours 'to find out what’s in it.'"

Also on March 13, Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency, and again touted it final passage in the Senate, since it could unleash as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the crisis.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi trumpeted the hard-fought package that will provide free testing, sick pay for workers, enhanced unemployment benefits and bolstered food programs. The U.S. Senate gave it final passage Wednesday, sending it to Trump's desk.

On Wednesday, King tweeted a link to a Breitbart.com story with the title, "All The Establishment Media's Dangerous Coronavirus Lies." In that tweet, King added, "The CoronaVirus is giving Americans a crash course in what & who to believe."

The Associated Press wrote that scientists agree that measures to break or slow the chains of coronavirus transmission are crucial to ensure emergency rooms aren’t quickly overwhelmed by surges in critically ill patients.

If measures like closing schools are successful in slowing disease spread, “we are going to see a hump instead of a peak” in new cases, U.S. government disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a White House briefing.