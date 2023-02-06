ALTOONA (AP) — The ride at an Iowa amusement park where an 11-year-old boy was killed in 2021 will never reopen, the park's owners said.
Bill Lentz, Adventureland's general manager, said in a letter posted on the park's website Friday that after spending months reviewing the safety of the Raging River ride, officials decided to close it permanently.
"The decision comes after months of examination of the ride, working closely with its manufacturer to identify what enhancements each would need to meet our operating standards," Lentz said in the statement. "Based upon that review, the best path forward is to close Raging River, and focus on enhancing the Adventureland experience elsewhere."
Michael Jaramillo died and his brother and father were injured July 3, 2021, after their raft overturned and trapped them in the water. The ride uses a conveyor belt to move large circular rafts through rapids.
The park was sold to Palace Entertainment in the wake of the boy's death and Lentz took over as general manager in 2022. Palace Entertainment is the U.S. subsidiary of Madrid-based Parques Reunidos.
The Jaramillo family filed a lawsuit against Adventureland and its former owners in June 2022, and a separate claim against the state of Iowa in September 2022. That lawsuit is tentatively set for trial next spring. The former owners have maintained that the ride was safe.
State officials cited the park in November 2021 for 17 safety violations related to Jaramillo's death. The Des Moines Register reports the violations included using Flex Seal instead of approved patches to fix leaks in rafts' flotation bladders, which keep the ride afloat, and not adequately documenting or testing repairs.
In 2016, seasonal employee Steve Booher, 68, was killed after he fell when the ride began moving unexpectedly. He became wedged between a boat and a concrete sidewall, and his head was repeatedly rammed. He died days later.
Photos: Girls State Wrestling finals at Xtream Arena
Girls State WR SEMI 1
The crowd watches the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 2
North Central's Mariah Michels competes against Raccoon River-Northwest's Katie Biscoglia in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 3
North Central's Mariah Michels competes against Raccoon River-Northwest's Katie Biscoglia in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 4
Mason City's Layla Phillips competes against Bettendorf's Taylor Strief in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 5
Mason City's Layla Phillips competes against Bettendorf's Taylor Strief in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 6
Union, LaPorte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 7
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 8
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 9
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 10
Osage's Jalynn Goodale competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Bree Swenson in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 11
Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor competes against Waverly-Shell Rock's Eva Heise in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 12
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Saydel's Colbie Tenborg in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 13
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Saydel's Colbie Tenborg in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 14
East Buchanan's Destiny Krum competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 15
Independence's Dakota Whitman competes against South Tama County's Maeley Elsbury in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi scores against Centerville's Sarah Lewis in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 17
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi celebrates after defeating Centerville's Sarah Lewis in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder competes against NH/TV's Ali Russler in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 19
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder smiles towards the WSR fan section after defeating NH/TV's Ali Russler in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 20
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against East Buchanan's Brooklyn Graham in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 21
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against East Buchanan's Brooklyn Graham in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 22
Independence's Rachel Eddy competes against West Lyon's Jana TerWee in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 23
Cedar Falls' Lauren Whitt competes against Durant's Lainey Shelangoski in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR SEMI 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Creston's Savannah Sistad in the semifinal round of the girls state wrestling championships at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 25
Decorah's Naomi Simon competes against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 11
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen raises her arm after defeating Mason City's Layla Phillips in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 10
Union, La Porte City's Jillian Worthen looks into the crowd before her bout against Mason City's Layla Phillips in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 23
Decorah's Naomi Simon celebrates with the fan section after her victory against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 26
Decorah's Naomi Simon celebrates after her victory against Mount Vernon's Libby Dix in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 15
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 19
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs her coach Rob Pittman after her victory against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 27
Waverly-Shell Rock's Madison Hinrichs competes against Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 17
Charles City's Lilly Luft gets the takedown against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 21
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi smiles as she is about to get the pin against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 16
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi gestures to the crowd before her bout against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 14
Charles City's Lilly Luft hugs her mother, Wendy, as she celebrates in the stands with her family after defeating Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday. Standing on the left is Ember Henderson.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 12
Charles City's Lilly Luft warms up before her bout against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 13
Charles City's Lilly Luft competes against Vinton-Shellsburg's Chloe Sanders in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder is scored against by Iowa Valley, Marengo's Emma Peach in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 20
Waverly-Shell Rock's Haidyn Snyder competes against Iowa Valley, Marengo's Emma Peach in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 18
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi threatens to tackle her father and coach Alain after her victory against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Girls State WR FINAL 22
Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djoumessi points to the Go-Hawks logo after her victory against Lewis Central's Mahri Manz in the championship round of the IGHSAU state girls wrestling tournament at the Xtream Arena in Coralville on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
