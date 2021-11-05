 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Adel man wins $25,000 Lucky for Life lottery game

  • Updated
  • 0
iowa-lottery

A central Iowa man who has won $25,000 a year for life admits he carried the winning lottery ticket in his wallet for a couple of weeks before he realized he’d hit big.

Michael “Micky” Pietz, 37, of Adel claimed his prize in the Oct. 13 Lucky for Life game on Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Meanwhile, lottery officials said Iowa had its 13th big winner in the game since it debuted in the state in January 2016 when someone bought a winning Lucky For Life ticket at a Cedar Rapids convenience store worth $25,000 a year for life in Thursday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 641 Edgewood Rd. NW in Cedar Rapids.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New Iowa law on vaccines frustrates businesses

New Iowa law on vaccines frustrates businesses

Iowa business leaders are concerned that expanding exemptions from workplace COVID-19 vaccination requirements may result in unintended consequences related to the surprise changes enacted signed into law Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kenosha officer says he told supporters to 'go home' during 2020 unrest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News