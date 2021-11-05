Adel man wins $25,000 Lucky for Life lottery game

A central Iowa man who has won $25,000 a year for life admits he carried the winning lottery ticket in his wallet for a couple of weeks before he realized he’d hit big.

Michael “Micky” Pietz, 37, of Adel claimed his prize in the Oct. 13 Lucky for Life game on Thursday at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

Meanwhile, lottery officials said Iowa had its 13th big winner in the game since it debuted in the state in January 2016 when someone bought a winning Lucky For Life ticket at a Cedar Rapids convenience store worth $25,000 a year for life in Thursday night’s drawing.

The winning ticket was bought at Casey’s, 641 Edgewood Rd. NW in Cedar Rapids.

Lisa Grouette is a Photojournalist for the Globe Gazette. You can reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.com. Follow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

