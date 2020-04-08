Acreage Holdings freezes wholesale medical marijuana operations in Iowa

With Iowa Relief’s hiatus, MedPharm is currently the state’s lone manufacturer of medical marijuana products.

Though Murphy said he remains “optimistic” about the U.S. cannabis industry, MedPharm General Manager Lucas Nelson said the temporary halt to Iowa Relief’s operations will further strain Iowa’s medical cannabis program.

Nelson said he believes Acreage’s closures puts its future operations in jeopardy.

If there are no workers, he continued, the company’s marijuana plants will die, likely resulting in a delay before products return to shelves.

“It’ll be a year or more before the dispensaries are reopened — if there is even an interest in applying for them at this time,” he said in a Tuesday email to The Gazette. “The news about Acreage certainly casts more doubt.”

MedPharm’s dispensaries likely will not be able to provide Acreage products after its current stock runs out, Nelson said.