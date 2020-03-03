AARP urges lawmakers to act on insulin costs

The March 21 funnel deadline is when bills passed out of the House must be approved by a committee in the Senate and Senate-passed bills must be approved by a House committee to stay alive this session.

Nothing in politics gets done without people coming forward to share their stories, Anderson said. And HF 2138 is no exception, according to Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, who said the issue came to her from a “constituent who lost her son who had high insulin costs.”

“Nobody should be unable to afford insulin or have it cost a life,” Koelker said.

House Human Resources Committee Chairwoman Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, said the bill has been a year in the making.

“It can be difficult to get all interested parties on the same page,” she said. “Last year I recommended that all interested parties come together to provide a solution to this pressing issue and the result is a very good bill that will protect insulin consumers at the point of sale.”

At a Statehouse news conference Tuesday, Nancy Maday of Bettendorf said that with Medicare she likely will hit the program’s “doughnut hole” later this month and her medication costs will be $900 a month.