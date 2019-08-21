A group calling itself ProjectDSM has debuted a surprisingly detailed recreation of downtown Des Moines on the wildly popular online game Minecraft.
You can see in this YouTube video that attention to detail has not gone unnoticed here. To make the model as accurate as possible, the group says it references websites like Urban DSM, as well as the websites of architectural companies that have done work in Des Moines, like Confluence Landscape Architects and Neumann Monson Architects.
They also collect details from street views and other, more particular details using Google Maps and Google Earth, as well as photos they've taken themselves.
ProjectDSM says it set out to do something creative and unique; looks like they've done just that.
Check it out the impressive level of detail for yourself:
Are you a Minecraft player yourself? Downtown Des Moines happens to be an open server. Here is the info from their YouTube channel:
- Server Online 24/7 unless exceptions arise
- Server IP: 167.114.211.68:25607
- Enable Server Resource Pack upon your first join
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.