1st Iowa case of omicron variant identified in Black Hawk County

WATERLOO -- The first confirmed case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been found in an unvaccinated person under the age of 18 who lives in Black Hawk County.

The person -- whose name, age, gender and city of residence was not given -- is currently asymptomatic and was tested for coronavirus after being exposed to it during travel, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, which released the news Thursday afternoon.

Iowa COVID surge sends hospitalizations to highest in a year Hospitalizations increased 7.5% from the Monday update to 777 patients with 185 people requiring ICU care, up 14% from two days ago.

"Black Hawk County Public Health acted quickly to initiate contact with the family and remain in contact to monitor the health of the individual," the department said in a news release.

The State Hygienic Lab confirmed the variant, the first reported case in Iowa.

"As always, COVID-19 infected individuals are advised to isolate," the department said.

Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye, the county's health director, has sounded the alarm recently about the county's high COVID positivity rates. As of Thursday, Black Hawk County had an 18.8% positivity rate in the last two weeks, with 41 people currently hospitalized.

Egbuonye advised people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which IDPH interim director Kelly Garcia reiterated Thursday, along with urging booster shots.

"There is emerging evidence that a booster dose of vaccine offers protection against omicron, which is great news," Garcia said. "Vaccinated Iowans who have not yet received a booster should do so as soon as possible."

Gabbi DeWitt, spokesperson for the county health department, said it plans to send out its own release and hold a virtual press conference Thursday afternoon regarding the news about omicron.

