10 real life, North Iowa reasons why we need local journalism

#6 - P IS FOR PUBLIC At yet another, different school district board meeting, a board member asked the chairperson why the board was being asked to approve one company's bid without the public ever having had the chance to review any of the other bids. He was told that that was the way the chairperson had seen it done elsewhere. No one from the public would've been able to see the other bids without a specific request.

#5 - FIRED OR ? Another North Iowa school board noted on its agenda that it was going in to a closed session to discuss personnel issues (legal under Iowa public meeting law). When it emerged, it voted to open the posting for a position in the district. When district officials were asked what the status was of the person who had held the position, they did not give a direct response.

#4 - FIRED OR ?, PART II When the reporter working on item #5 in this column contacted another source for the story, he gave the reporter a complete, on the record account of what happened. A second source confirmed the information given by the first. A story was published.