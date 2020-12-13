10 questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa

IS IT SAFE?

The federal approval process determines whether a vaccine is safe before approving its distribution. If the vaccines are approved by the federal government, those experts have determined it is safe for Americans to receive the vaccines.

IS IT EFFECTIVE?

Based on their trials while developing the vaccines, Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines are both roughly 95% effective. AstraZeneca says its vaccine, which is in earlier stages of trials, is 70% effective.

HOW MANY DOSES DO YOU NEED?

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require the individual to receive two doses, taken on separate occasions. The Pfizer vaccine must be taken three weeks apart, and the Moderna vaccine four weeks apart. Individuals must take the same company’s vaccine in both doses in order for it to be effective.

Skipping the second vaccine could render it ineffective, especially if many people do that, experts say. The federal government is even paying providers significantly more to provide the second shot as an incentive for providers to ensure their patients receive both doses.

WHY DO I NEED A VACCINATION CARD AND HOW DO I GET IT?