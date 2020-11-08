'Stand for the Flag' sculpture honors area veterans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Genesis of statue

Schurtz's role on the River City Sculptures on Parade board, which she undertook three years ago, was a catalyst for having a sculpture dedicated to Vietnam era veterans.

The retired VA nurse said her heart has always been and always will be for the care and well-being of every veteran and their families.

"We have rotating sculptures, and the committee is always looking for local residents who might have an interest in sponsoring a sculpture," she said. "The Mulkey family kindly offered to get the sculpture for the community.

"This is a volunteer group and we are excited when we can add meaningful sculptures to our city."

Mulkey said the "Stand for the Flag" sculpture was originally pitched to the Mason City Clinic, which he says takes care of many veterans and appreciates all they have done for this country.

But in the end, the Mulkey family said it would purchase and sponsor the sculpture because of how near and dear veterans are to the family.

"The clinic is very supportive of veterans and have big hearts," he said. "The reason we decided for myself and my dad's wife to do this is because of our belief in veterans and what message this sculpture would send.

"It will be very well received by the veterans, who you can thank for your freedom to express your opinions. Someone paid a price for that."

Jerry Smith is sports editor and special projects editor for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at jerry.smith@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0556.

