Staff members assaulted at Oakdale prison

Officials with the state Department of Corrections say several security staff members were assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

An inmate attempted to leave his unit without authorization, according to the agency. As additional security staff responded, the inmate landed several closed-fist strikes on the correctional officers.

Officers quickly placed the inmate in restraints, according to corrections officials. The staff members who were assaulted were treated by institution medical staff. The inmate did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

The incident was under investigation Tuesday, department officials said.

