You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Staff members assaulted at Oakdale prison
0 comments

Staff members assaulted at Oakdale prison

{{featured_button_text}}
police car lights

Officials with the state Department of Corrections say several security staff members were assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center at about 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

An inmate attempted to leave his unit without authorization, according to the agency. As additional security staff responded, the inmate landed several closed-fist strikes on the correctional officers.

Officers quickly placed the inmate in restraints, according to corrections officials. The staff members who were assaulted were treated by institution medical staff. The inmate did not appear to have suffered any injuries.

The incident was under investigation Tuesday, department officials said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News