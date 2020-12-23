Staff: Clear Lake sewer cleaning truck overdue for replacement

It's primarily used for two functions: maintenance and responding to emergency overflows.

Maintenance includes cleaning underground utility pipes, manholes, wet walls, storm drain inlets and miscellaneous debris removal as needed.

“With all that in mind, we demoed machines and then came up with this proposal, kind a wide variety of minimum aspects because the few machines that we did demo there’s some major differences between them,” Korenberg said. “Obviously the functionality or the end result is pretty much the same but technology-wise there’s quite a bit of difference between a couple of them that we demoed.”

He said the city is looking at what is going to be the most efficient, what’s going to last the longest and what’s going to be best for its employees.

Flory said when the city purchased its current sewer cleaning truck, it was the “Cadillac of the industry,” but since then, the technological advances in the equipment have been significant.