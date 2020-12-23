Staff: Clear Lake sewer cleaning truck overdue for replacement

The city of Clear Lake will defer the purchase of a new motor grader for a more expensive and more imminent need this fiscal year: a sewer cleaning truck.
City staff consider the truck, currently a 2006 Camel on a Freightliner chassis, the public works department’s most critical piece of equipment for responding to emergency sanitary sewer overflows and maintaining its sanitary sewer and storm sewer systems as well as its namesake.
In the summer, or nice weather, the sewer cleaning truck is out almost all day every day, said Jeremy Korenberg, interim public works director.
“In some of my research, I’ve found about 10 years is really end of life for most of these machines, especially with the use that we put into them,” he said. “So to get 14 years out of a machine like that is very good, and like I said, they’ve put quite a bit of work into it to keep it moving and keep it working.”
However, within the past 18 months, downtime has increased for various repairs, and parts, especially electronic ones, are becoming harder to find.
Rodney Haag, city mechanic and fleet manager, said he waited three weeks for the last computer box, and if it goes bad again, he doesn’t know where he’ll find another.
“It’s 14 years old. It’s like your cell phone, it’s outdated 10 minutes after you buy it,” he said.
City Administrator Scott Flory said the city has worked with the Clear Lake Sanitary District to use its equipment while the city’s equipment is being repaired, but the amount of downtime, and the repairs, for its sewer cleaning truck have made it unreliable for responding to emergencies, like sanitary sewer backups.
Flory and Korenberg believe purchasing a new sewer cleaning truck, estimated to cost about $450,000, is the best option for the city.
Recent residential, commercial and industrial developments, including utility infrastructure that will need to be maintained by the city public works department, expands the city’s overall network and contain some significant structures.
“The advanced technology that we see on the newer jet vacs we think will allow us to be able to clean these structures more efficiently and effectively,” Flory said.
Korenberg and Haag have spent several months researching and testing out newer sewer cleaning trucks to prepare a request for proposals.
They reviewed the request for proposals with the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening.
Korenberg said the public works department is looking for a new combination sewer cleaning truck because “there’s not just one thing that we use it for.
The sewer cleaning truck features a pump and a tank. The pump is designed to pneumatically suck liquids, sludges, slurries or the like from the location into the tank of the truck.
It's primarily used for two functions: maintenance and responding to emergency overflows.
Maintenance includes cleaning underground utility pipes, manholes, wet walls, storm drain inlets and miscellaneous debris removal as needed.
“With all that in mind, we demoed machines and then came up with this proposal, kind a wide variety of minimum aspects because the few machines that we did demo there’s some major differences between them,” Korenberg said. “Obviously the functionality or the end result is pretty much the same but technology-wise there’s quite a bit of difference between a couple of them that we demoed.”
He said the city is looking at what is going to be the most efficient, what’s going to last the longest and what’s going to be best for its employees.
Flory said when the city purchased its current sewer cleaning truck, it was the “Cadillac of the industry,” but since then, the technological advances in the equipment have been significant.
“You kind of underestimate that in a piece of machinery like this, but if we think back about what our cell phones and things looked like 14 years ago, you can kind of equate that to the changes that have taken place in a lot of different industries,” he said. “There’s been a terrific amount of technological advancement in the field of these kind of machineries and also some that will improve our efficiencies and provide for safer operations.”
The Clear Lake City Council unanimously authorized the issuance of request for proposals to replace the 14-year-old sewer cleaning truck.
Proposals must be submitted no later than 1 p.m. on Jan. 5, and the City Council will review them at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Flory said the city budgeted $310,000 to replace a motor grader in fiscal year 2021, and with the new sewer cleaning truck estimated to cost more than that, it will use its reserves to pay the difference.
Clear Lake hopes to have the new truck in operation by May 2021, he said.
With the council's action, the purchase of a motor grader will be delayed until at least fiscal year 2022.
