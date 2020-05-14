Stacy Ostert Miller: Hospice nurse meeting challenges head on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stacy Ostert Miller is a hugger.

As a hospice nurse, hugging is an unwritten requirement of the job for many.

These special health care providers focus on relieving or mitigating – without curing – terminally ill patients’ pain at the end of their lives.

Hospice care prioritizes comfort and quality of life by reducing pain and suffering, and hugging can often be a part of that care.

But all of that changed two months ago with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ostert Miller is no longer able to hug the patients she cares for, and that has been tough on everybody.

“We can’t hug and that is one of the most difficult things,” said Ostert Miller, who works at MercyOne Hospice as a traveling caregiver. “We’re huggers. Hugging is the best medicine we can have sometimes.

“COVID-19 has changed our jobs. We can’t get into our facilities as much to support our patients and that is tough on them and us.”

Ostert Miller says she and her colleagues meet remotely to talk about the challenges of hospice care, especially as it pertains to the current crisis. She says the most difficult thing is nobody really knows how long it will last.