Stacy Ostert Miller: Hospice nurse meeting challenges head on

Stacy Ostert Miller is a hugger.
As a hospice nurse, hugging is an unwritten requirement of the job for many.
These special health care providers focus on relieving or mitigating – without curing – terminally ill patients’ pain at the end of their lives.
Hospice care prioritizes comfort and quality of life by reducing pain and suffering, and hugging can often be a part of that care.
But all of that changed two months ago with the COVID-19 pandemic. Ostert Miller is no longer able to hug the patients she cares for, and that has been tough on everybody.
“We can’t hug and that is one of the most difficult things,” said Ostert Miller, who works at MercyOne Hospice as a traveling caregiver. “We’re huggers. Hugging is the best medicine we can have sometimes.
“COVID-19 has changed our jobs. We can’t get into our facilities as much to support our patients and that is tough on them and us.”
Ostert Miller says she and her colleagues meet remotely to talk about the challenges of hospice care, especially as it pertains to the current crisis. She says the most difficult thing is nobody really knows how long it will last.
“This has been hard for our patients, who are already facing challenges,” she said. “They didn’t sign up for this and neither did anybody else. We’ve all had to adjust, but it has been very hard on our patients.”
Ostert Miller’s willingness to take care of her patients no matter how many challenges she faces has made her one of the most well respected nurses in North Iowa. Because of that, she was selected as one of the Globe Gazette’s Top 10 outstanding nurses.
Ostert Miller hasn’t always been a nurse. In fact, she has only been a health care provider for a decade after earning a management/finance degree early on and working it that field.
But she decided to change fields and went back to school to become a nurse. She has worked full time as an EMT nurse at a hospital and has spent time in the emergency room, obstetrics, and critical care at MercyOne before transitioning to hospice.
For the past 2 ½ years, Ostert Miller has been on the road caring for four to five patients a day in their homes, care centers and hospitals mainly in the Charles City and Osage areas of Floyd and Mitchell counties.
For the Riceville nurse, transitioning to hospice care has been a great move.
“So many people were inspiring and encouraging,” she said. “That little voice kept telling me I should do it and I love what I do.”
Ostert Miller can’t put a finger on what part of her job she likes the most because there “are so many,” she said. But the fact that she gets to build relationships with her patients is right up there.
“We’re dealing with end of life issues, so we get close,” she said. “It’s uncharted territory with some patients. They are letting us come in to help them. Every day is a little different.
“It’s a difficult job, but it is rewarding. It’s emotional and physically draining. It has been my favorite nursing job.”
But with the good comes the bad. Knowing patients are in the last phases of their lives – usually six months – getting to know them and building relationships is made more difficult when they pass.
That can be said for building relationships with family members as well, she said. Ostert Miller said she is proud of that and believes the patients’ families appreciate her and the other hospice nurses that take care of their loved ones each day.
“We build bonds. Hospice is unique that way,” she said. “It’s more than just taking care of their health care needs. We’re trying to make them as comfortable and their lives as meaningful as we can. We strive to give them support, and that means we grieve and care too much sometimes.”
As for hugging, Ostert Miller looks forward to the day she is able to hug her patients again. She believes it is an integral part of caring for them.
“Sometimes we just don’t have words,” she said.
“It’s a difficult job, but it is rewarding. It’s emotional and physically draining. It has been my favorite nursing job.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!