 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spring thaw cold as ice, paradise for North Iowa boaters and fishers

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Black

Big Black at Lester Milligan Park in Mason City  

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently declared Clear Lake "ice-out," meaning the lake is all open water again. In Mason City, the pits at Lester Milligan Park are all but snow- and ice-free, including Big Blue and Big Black. 

What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:

  • A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
  • Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
  • Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
  • The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
  • Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.

You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.

Lisa Grouette is the Local News Editor and Photographer at the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525 or lisa.grouette@globegazette.comFollow Lisa on Twitter @LisaGrouette

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blossom Kite Festival in D.C. returns after two-year hiatus from COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News