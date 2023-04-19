"Wildflower corners are easy to maintain, but once they are gone they are hard to rebuild." Aldo Leopold

Wildflower enthusiasts in the North Iowa area have been blessed by the Lime Creek Nature Center and the county conservationists whose diligent management protect the varied habitats of the preserve.

Early spring may not seem like an ideal time for a walk, with blustery winds and unpredictable temperatures, but don't think Iowa's timberlands are still sleeping. There is growth and beauty already peeking out from the disorder of winter's long months.

Conservationist Heather Hucka has a few favorite wildflowers of her own, but right now she suggests keeping your eyes open for "spring ephemerals." These short-lived flowers fulfill nearly their entire above ground life-cycle in the time between spring thaw and the explosion of leaves in the tree canopy. Little light reaches the ground once trees have fully leafed, and these lovely but fleeting flowers need to get as much light as they can before that happens.

"I just love to see the hepatica blooming. Sometimes they'll come right through the snow in their little fur coats." Hucka says. Hepatica grow only 6 inches high and have a "hairy" stem that helps to insulate them in the chilly early spring. They're one of the first flowers to bloom in the timber with their soft purple petals, a cheerful contrast to the snow and leaf litter of winter's end.

Tiny white bloodroot flowers are another ephemeral. These blooms may last only a day, if that. The plant takes its name from a red liquid that oozes from the root when broken. The liquid is poisonous if swallowed, but has been used as a dye for centuries.

A favorite of grown-ups and children alike because they are easy to identify, Dutchman's breeches are a small but mighty resident of the forest. The little white flowers look like a pair of trousers connected to the stem at the crotch. Frilly, fernlike leaves sit below the bloom. Enthusiasts know that Dutchman's breeches are closely related to the bleeding hearts Iowans grow in our gardens.

Virginia bluebells come in a range of beautiful soft blues. Their trumpet-like flowers dangle on thin long stalks that often bend under the weight of the blooms. They're one of the few ephemerals that are pollinated by bees. Many low-growing early bloomers depend on specialized ants and beetles to pollinate their tiny flowers, since flying insects tend to come out later as temperatures rise.

Stands of timber and the complicated ecosystems that help them thrive are a result of the unique and rich geological formations in Iowa. In North Iowa, the Nature Center sits just at the seam of the Des Moines Lobe, also known as the Prairie Pothole Region and the Iowan Surface. Iowa's glacial formations of the past now provide us with areas of rich soil and inviting habitats for flora and fauna of all kinds.

Lime Creek Nature Center's website describes the area surrounding the center as "450 acres of mixed species floodplain forest, ponds, and grasslands that comprise the Lime Creek Conservation Area. The Winnebago River flows gently through this diverse area, which is listed as a prime wildlife watching site in "Iowa's Wildlife Viewing Guide." Early spring offers the opportunity to view returning songbirds and year-round creatures peeking out for a new season.

Visitors of all ages and abilities are welcome to enjoy spring activities, from the backyard wildlife area or the sprawling trails.

"Nearly nine miles of trails, arranged in a series of loops, wind through various habitats on the site, allowing trail users ample opportunity to enjoy the area's scenery and wildlife. A unique concrete Easy Access Trail (handicapped accessible) allows physically challenged individuals the opportunity to enjoy a woodland hike," according to the website.

Lime Creek Nature Center is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. weekends through the summer months. It is located at 3501 Lime Creek Road in Mason City. For questions, call (641) 423-5309.