Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock proposed spending $70 billion on rural broadband internet expansion instead of on a security wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, per the desires of Republican President Donald Trump.
Bullock, the governor of Montana, noted the estimated cost for the border wall and his rural broadband expansion are roughly the same.
You have free articles remaining.
“Instead of 18th century walls, let’s build 21st century bridges to connect rural communities and give every American a fair shot at success,” Bullock said in a statement. “President Trump’s border wall is a waste of taxpayer money that does nothing to keep us safe or properly secure the border. As president, I’ll invest that money in closing the rural-urban communications gap by connecting high-speed broadband to every rural community. We need to bridge divides, not build walls — that’s exactly what this would do.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.