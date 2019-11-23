{{featured_button_text}}
Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock proposed spending $70 billion on rural broadband internet expansion instead of on a security wall at the U.S.-Mexico border, per the desires of Republican President Donald Trump.

Bullock, the governor of Montana, noted the estimated cost for the border wall and his rural broadband expansion are roughly the same.

“Instead of 18th century walls, let’s build 21st century bridges to connect rural communities and give every American a fair shot at success,” Bullock said in a statement. “President Trump’s border wall is a waste of taxpayer money that does nothing to keep us safe or properly secure the border. As president, I’ll invest that money in closing the rural-urban communications gap by connecting high-speed broadband to every rural community. We need to bridge divides, not build walls — that’s exactly what this would do.”

