Speedy snow removal in Mason City is vital for accessibility

More than two years ago now, Mason City resident Elaine Kockler lost her leg after being stabbed and has needed to a use an electric wheelchair.

A former hospice nurse of more than 30 years, Kockler said that she's adjusted since then and can get around town most of the year without any incident. The trip from Shalom Tower to Fareway or Dollar General and back is just fine.

Except when wintertime comes and snow starts to blanket the ground. Then, there are issues.

"Sometimes if you’re lucky you can get up a ramp and on the sidewalk but you get to the end and it’s totally filled with snow and you can’t get off... I would try to go full blast (to get through) and would get stuck," Kockler said.

When the most recent snow blew into Mason City the week of Dec. 28, Kockler said she and some of her neighbors had problems then even though there wasn't much accumulation.