Speedy snow removal in Mason City is vital for accessibility

More than two years ago now, Mason City resident Elaine Kockler lost her leg after being stabbed and has needed to a use an electric wheelchair.
A former hospice nurse of more than 30 years, Kockler said that she's adjusted since then and can get around town most of the year without any incident. The trip from Shalom Tower to Fareway or Dollar General and back is just fine.
Except when wintertime comes and snow starts to blanket the ground. Then, there are issues.
"Sometimes if you’re lucky you can get up a ramp and on the sidewalk but you get to the end and it’s totally filled with snow and you can’t get off... I would try to go full blast (to get through) and would get stuck," Kockler said.
When the most recent snow blew into Mason City the week of Dec. 28, Kockler said she and some of her neighbors had problems then even though there wasn't much accumulation.
"The little snow we did have was piled up on the on and off ramps, and you can only go so far between the sidewalk and the street because there’s ice on it," she said. That method can get dangerous in a hurry if someone using a wheelchair drifts too far into the street.
Near the start of December, the Mason City Council made a move that could be helpful to the city in having sidewalks and ramps cleared more efficiently.
At a Dec. 1 meeting, the six council members unanimously approved ordinance changes that cut down the time allotted to property owners to do snow removal from five days to 24 hours. If snow isn't removed by then, a contractor would be called and the cost of removal would be billed to the owner.
According to Director of Development Services Steven Van Steenhuyse, in practice the city was operating off of a 24-hour window, but language in the text of the existing ordinance gave people up to five business days. He thought that was way too much time to allow.
"That’s a long time to leave the sidewalk with potential safety issues," Van Steenhuyse said.
In the past when there's been snow, the city didn't necessarily see complaints concentrated in any one area. Per Van Steenhuyse, calls could come in from a neighbor or a postal worker having issues with getting to the mailbox on a house.
He said that with this latest snow, the city didn't see an inordinate amount of complaints about snow removal. Based on requests put in on the city's SeeClickFix site, which lets citizens contact local government about a variety of issues, there are still 11 snow removal-related entries as of Tuesday afternoon. A common refrain with those is: "crosswalks and sidewalks need shoveling."
"People need to be able to get safely from place to place and making everything safe and clear is really important," Van Steenhuyse said.
Kockler said that she hopes tweaks from the city will make things easier for people who count on sidewalks being clear of snow this time of year but she made clear that, as much as anything else, on and off ramps need to be the focus.
"You can plow the snow in front of your building, it’s great, but if someone can’t get up the ramp to get on the sidewalk in front of your building you can’t get in," Kockler said.
For her, that's not only agitating. It's an impediment to vital daily routines.
"I’ve seen places here that would scoop snow from their sidewalk to the door and then leave it at the sidewalk...That’s very very frustrating," Kockler said. "I’ve talked to a lot of people that live here and other places and all they say is I can’t get anywhere."
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.