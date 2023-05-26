Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Clear Lake drivers will discover the speed limit has been lowered to 35 miles per hour on a short stretch of South Shore Drive starting May 30.

The transition is designed to protect bicyclists and pedestrians around the curve near State Park.

The changes are in place at the Clear Lake city limit near Clear Lake State Park and continue to just west of the Finch Avenue and South Shore Drive intersection.

The speed limit currently moves from 25 mph on South Shore Drive to 45 mph on the short curve and back down to 35 mph at the Finch intersection.

Cerro Gordo County Sherriff's Office will have speed display signs in place at both ends of the altered route to remind drivers to slow down.