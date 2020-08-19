Speed limit changes could be coming to Highway 122 in Mason City

Iowa Highway 122 in Mason City has a need. A need for less speed.
Tuesday night, the Mason City Council took its first steps in codifying speed limit change recommendations for that route.
Recently, the Iowa Department of Transportation did a traffic engineering study of the Highway 122 Corridor, west of Monroe Avenue, and what it brought back was data showing that there was a higher than normal crash rate for the stretch of road. In turn, that necessitated a speed study to figure out whether or not the current limits were acceptable in maintaining safety. What the study brought back were recommendations for speed limit reductions.
Speed limit changes
The boundaries for the recommended changes on Highway 122 are 460 feet west of Grover Avenue, 900 feet west of Taft Avenue and 1,520 feet west of Indianhead Drive. The 40 mph limit for that stretch of Grover Avenue would stay pat at 40 mph while the Taft Avenue and Indianhead Drive stretches would go down from 50 to 45 mph.
During the meeting, Mason City Third Ward Councilman Joshua Masson asked Mason City Engineer Mark Rahm whether or not the city was obligated to take action on any recommendations found in the study. Rahm made it clear that such guidelines are, in fact, just guidelines but the city is inclined to act on recommendations for areas where there are difficulties such as the speed on Highway 122.
"We don’t just take everything at face value and move forward," Rahm said of the study which runs some 300 pages. "We’ll pick and choose and it will take years to get there."
While one of the largest bullet points in the study focuses on speed limit changes, which can be made quickly, there were other big ticket recommendations in the study as well that would take years like Rahm said.
"They’ve identified somewhere in the $7-10 million range but that is on the top end of everything," Rahm said about the Iowa DOT's findings.
But that kind of work wouldn't happen all at once and the financial burden for it wouldn't be entirely on the city. Rahm pointed out that the city would have multiple funding options for such work including money coming from the state of Iowa.
As for the speed limit ordinance changes, those will take two more readings at city council meetings before being approved.
Police purchases
The possible speed limit change wasn't the only auto-related item of the night.
The council also unanimously approved the Mason City Police Department purchasing four Ford Interceptor Utility vehicles from Mason City Ford for a grand total of $141,400.
In a memo from Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley to Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Brinkley said that the purchases were need to "replace current vehicles that are due for annual patrol fleet rotation." Mason City Ford was one of two bidders for the order with the other being Stivers Ford out of Waukee.
Recent COVID-19 expenditures
Along with those emergency service expenses, the council also discussed recent spending to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The city's financial report for July showed that COVID expenses for ambulances totaled $11,059 which was the costliest pandemic expense listed in the report.
When asked about the numbers, Mason City Finance Director Kevin Jacobson pointed out that other COVID expenses in the report were often less than $200. He then went to say that summarizing such costs is important in applying for grant money from the federal government.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!