Speed limit changes coming to Highway 122 in Mason City

"We don’t just take everything at face value and move forward," Rahm said of the study which runs some 300 pages. "We’ll pick and choose and it will take years to get there."

While one of the largest bullet points in the study focuses on speed limit changes, which can be made quickly, there were other big ticket recommendations in the study as well that would take years like Rahm said.

"They’ve identified somewhere in the $7-10 million range but that is on the top end of everything," Rahm said about the Iowa DOT's findings.

But that kind of work wouldn't happen all at once and the financial burden for it wouldn't be entirely on the city. Rahm pointed out that the city would have multiple funding options for such work including money coming from the state of Iowa.

As for the speed limit ordinance changes, those will take two more readings at city council meetings before being approved.

Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globegazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.

