Some coronavirus numbers encouraging, but Reynolds urges continued caution

Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed Monday by the state, bringing the total number of Iowa deaths to 43 since the virus first appeared here in early March. The state also confirmed 123 new positive cases, bringing that total to 1,710.

State officials said 142 individuals remain hospitalized, and 741 have recovered from the virus.

Reynolds has established a state task force that will discuss how to reopen Iowa businesses when her administration deems that is appropriate. The task force will begin meeting this week, Reynolds said, and will initially be comprised of state department heads. Private sector leaders will be added later, the governor said.

But Reynolds said it’s too early to predict when her administration will deem the state ready for reopened schools and businesses.

“It’s too early right now. … We’re still not at the peak, and that’s not anticipated until the end of the month,” Reynolds said. “We will get through this. We will recover. I want to open up this state as soon as we can, but I want to do it in a responsible manner. We don’t want to open it up just to have to shut things back down again. So we have to be very consistent, and again be relying on some data before we’re able to do that.”