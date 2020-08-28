So when is Birdsall's returning?

Any Mason City resident attempting to beat the heat by taking a trip to Birdsall's Ice Cream this summer has had a familiar disappointment.
When they arrive, the door is locked. The lights are off. A note on the window says "closed today."
There are no peach-flavored ice cream cones to be had.
It's been a common enough occurrence that fans of the 89-year-old establishment at 518 N. Federal Ave. have taken to social media sites such as Facebook to say how much they love Birdsall's and to ask "Are they going to reopen, or is COVID-19 their last curtain?"
"I think I’m going to be open the first of September," Birdsall's owner David Escher said over the phone on Wednesday morning. "I’ve been on vacation for a while. Haven’t had a vacation in six years."
According to Escher, one of the reasons for the prolonged absence from one of the town's longest-running businesses is that the pandemic just makes operating so much more difficult. Not unlike the restaurants in Mason City, Birdsall's wasn't designed to accommodate something like COVID-19.
"I’m a little leery being in the food business," Escher said candidly. He pointed out that Birdsall's doesn't deliver and doesn't have a drive-up, which isn't helpful in this present age. But Escher did suggest he could have people call ahead and something could be brought out, which would make social distancing easier.
The other part of the equation is help.
In December 2019, Mark Repp, who had worked at Birdsall's for 50 years, retired. He had the process of making the ice cream and serving it up down to an exact science. Replacing that sort of institutional knowledge isn't easy, Escher admits.
"My manager isn’t here anymore so it’s just kind of like me ... I can’t run this place by myself," he said.
If if were earlier in the summer, Escher might be able to make do with hiring high school students to help out. But school's in session now so that's less feasible. Which means he's had to look elsewhere. That's slowed re-opening down as well.
"I gotta hire another new guy here pretty soon because we’re going to be making more ice cream," Escher said.
According to him, the plan is to start making more of the product next week on Monday and Thursday. That's the plan.
At this very moment, there's nothing in the cards about selling a place that's been in Escher's family since the 1960s. However, he's also aware that this isn't something he can keep doing forever.
"I’m 63, and I don’t know how many more years I’m going to do this. But I’ve got plenty of energy. That’s not a problem," he said. The way that Escher sees it, he'll be the last in his family to oversee Birdsall's because his children know how difficult the work can be. As a result, they've gone other routes with their careers.
Those are things to focus on later, though. For now, Escher is working on re-opening. When he is ready.
