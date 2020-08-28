So when is Birdsall's returning?

The other part of the equation is help.

In December 2019, Mark Repp, who had worked at Birdsall's for 50 years, retired. He had the process of making the ice cream and serving it up down to an exact science. Replacing that sort of institutional knowledge isn't easy, Escher admits.

"My manager isn’t here anymore so it’s just kind of like me ... I can’t run this place by myself," he said.

If if were earlier in the summer, Escher might be able to make do with hiring high school students to help out. But school's in session now so that's less feasible. Which means he's had to look elsewhere. That's slowed re-opening down as well.

"I gotta hire another new guy here pretty soon because we’re going to be making more ice cream," Escher said.

According to him, the plan is to start making more of the product next week on Monday and Thursday. That's the plan.

At this very moment, there's nothing in the cards about selling a place that's been in Escher's family since the 1960s. However, he's also aware that this isn't something he can keep doing forever.