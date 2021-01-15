Snowman joins Clear Lake Fire Department after winter storm

The Clear Lake Fire Department welcomed a new member, albeit temporary, to its team Friday.
The fire department announced the new member on its Facebook page, posting its Emergency Medical Services crew had “some fun in the snow” after clearing it from around the station Friday morning.
The post, featuring a photo of a snowman wearing a helmet, a hood and disposable mask, received more than 100 reactions within its first hour with some even commenting that it was a "great addition" or "cute addition" to the department.