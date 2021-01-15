 Skip to main content
Snowman joins Clear Lake Fire Department after winter storm
Snowman joins Clear Lake Fire Department after winter storm

Firefighter snowman

A snowman built by the Clear Lake Emergency Medical Services crew Friday morning outside the fire station.  

The Clear Lake Fire Department welcomed a new member, albeit temporary, to its team Friday.

The fire department announced the new member on its Facebook page, posting its Emergency Medical Services crew had “some fun in the snow” after clearing it from around the station Friday morning.

The post, featuring a photo of a snowman wearing a helmet, a hood and disposable mask, received more than 100 reactions within its first hour with some even commenting that it was a "great addition" or "cute addition" to the department. 

