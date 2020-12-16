Snow forecast for Friday in North Iowa: Will it stick around for Christmas?

Those dreaming of a white Christmas in North Iowa may need to keep dreaming.

Although there’s a chance for snow Friday evening in the Mason City area, the amount and the coming temperatures likely won’t blanket the ground, bury outdoor decorations and disrupt travel during the holidays, National Weather Service meteorologist Allan Curtis said.

“Even if it’s cold enough for snow, it won’t be cold enough to stick around through Christmas,” he said.

According to the weather service’s seven-day forecast, there is a 30% chance of snow Friday evening in Mason City.

The system could bring “a true dusting,” a half inch or less, to North Iowa overnight and then disappear as temperatures are anticipated to be in the 30s and 40s through the weekend and into next week, Curtis said.

He didn’t want to get any hopes up, but he said there’s an “outside shot” of another snowfall chance in the area on Wednesday, just two days before Christmas.

“It’s far enough out in the winter that a lot can change,” he said. “It’s far from a guarantee, but it’s something to keep an eye on if you’re hoping for any type of white Christmas.”