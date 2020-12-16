Snow forecast for Friday in North Iowa: Will it stick around for Christmas?

Those dreaming of a white Christmas in North Iowa may need to keep dreaming.
Although there’s a chance for snow Friday evening in the Mason City area, the amount and the coming temperatures likely won’t blanket the ground, bury outdoor decorations and disrupt travel during the holidays, National Weather Service meteorologist Allan Curtis said.
“Even if it’s cold enough for snow, it won’t be cold enough to stick around through Christmas,” he said.
According to the weather service’s seven-day forecast, there is a 30% chance of snow Friday evening in Mason City.
The system could bring “a true dusting,” a half inch or less, to North Iowa overnight and then disappear as temperatures are anticipated to be in the 30s and 40s through the weekend and into next week, Curtis said.
He didn’t want to get any hopes up, but he said there’s an “outside shot” of another snowfall chance in the area on Wednesday, just two days before Christmas.
“It’s far enough out in the winter that a lot can change,” he said. “It’s far from a guarantee, but it’s something to keep an eye on if you’re hoping for any type of white Christmas.”
The weather service defines a white Christmas as one with an inch or more of snow on the ground, and more often than not — 60-70% of the time — Mason City and North Iowa have that much, Curtis said.
However, this year has been warmer and drier for the area.
And as a result, the weather service has recorded “below normal and unusual” snowfall totals for the Mason City area, Curtis said.
He said on average at this time of year, North Iowa has received more than nine inches of snow; however, it’s recorded significantly less so far this year with 1.6 inches.
“There’s a better chance than not this year for a brown Christmas,” Curtis said.
A snowless Christmas isn't unheard of in North Iowa.
Last year, the temperature reached 50 degrees on Christmas Day in Mason City, nearly breaking a record, and there was no precipitation to make up for the snow that had melted in the days prior.
And while there currently isn’t any snow on the ground in North Iowa, other parts of the state received several inches last weekend.
The warmer and drier conditions will likely continue through December and into January for North Iowa “with some cold punches,” he added.
“For better or worse, the best opportunity for snow sticking around will be further into the season,” he said.
