Smoke you smell in Mason City is source of investigation

Mason City residents woke to a haze in the sky and a smoky scent Thursday morning.

The source? The City of Mason City's yard located just north of the dog park, in the area of the 1300 block of Elm Drive.

By 9 p.m. Wednesday night, the fire was blazing.

Brut Ellwanger, who lives near the city's yard north of the dog park, said: "I noticed it at around 9:45 last night and the flames had to be 40-50 feet in the air. They were shooting high. When I was walking up on the hill, I could see the glow over the rooftops, so I called 9-1-1."

Mason City Fire Department responded to the brush pile fire. According to Fire Marshal Jamey Medlin, the incident remains under investigation.

Medlin and Mason City Fire Department staff controlled fire growth with hose lines but allowed the fire to burn itself down.

City staff remained on the scene to monitor the fire and and will continue to monitor the debris pile, which is expected to continue smoldering over the next several days.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

