Smithfield Mason City plant remains open after COVID-19 closure of Sioux Falls facility

In a press release on Sunday, Smithfield President and CEO Kenneth Sullivan worried about the impact of closure not just for his but the industry as a whole.

"The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply. It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running," Sullivan wrote. By the company's own estimates, the Sioux Falls plant represents four-to-five percent of U.S. pork production.

In the interim, Sullivan shared that Smithfield will continue to pay workers for the next two weeks and "hopes to keep them from joining the ranks of the tens of millions of unemployed Americans across the country."

Across the company, Smithfield employs about 40,000 people.

