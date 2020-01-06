Smaller field not making Democrats’ 2020 decision easier

“Health care is deeply personal. People are very uneasy about big changes in health care,” she said. “Let’s open up the possibilities first. Let tens of millions of Americans try it ... and then let’s do the vote on whether or not we lock everybody in.”

That transition to a Medicare for All plan might be more appealing to folks in her audience who described themselves as more moderate than Warren.

Sherry Lester is looking at Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and disappointed that Montana Gov. Steve Bullock dropped out of the race.

Bill Lester also is considering Klobuchar as well as former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former Vice President Joe Biden — “moderates who are hopefully somewhat progressive.”

Regardless of who Democrats nominate, Mejia doesn’t want a repeat of 2016 when party divisions might have contributed Hillary Clinton’s defeat.

“If our own party can’t come together, how are we ever going to get together with Republicans to get something done,” Mejia said.

Kirkwood Community College student Georgie Hilbey listened, but Warren didn’t change her mind.

“If I want to be involved in the political process than I need to hear from both parties,” the Manchester Republican said, “but I’m she’s still supporting President Donald Trump.”

