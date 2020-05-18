Small service commemorates Meredith Willson's 118th birthday

Meredith Willson's famous "76 Trombones" won't be echoing down Mason City's streets this summer, but his birthday didn't pass without a salute to the city's native composer.
Willson, who was born May 18, 1902, is arguably most famous for writing the 1957 Broadway production "The Music Man," also wrote the musical "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," and the ubiquitous holiday song, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."
Willson died in June of 1984 at the age of 82.
In a brief service Monday at the renovated Willson family plot in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City High School's 2019-2020 Drum Majors senior Bailey Gunderson and junior Shaye Theobald honored Willson's life and legacy.
The marching band leaders were recruited by band director Russ Kramer, and both students were happy to be involved.
"I was super honored," Gunderson said. "I didn't even know this [opportunity] even existed but I'm super glad to do it.
"Same with me," said Theobald. "I was like, 'What! Oh my God, I'm so excited!'"
The event, presented by The Mason City Chamber of Commerce, took place in the shadow of the recent news of the cancellation of this year's North Iowa Band Festival, which consists of a parade, carnival, and live entertainment held each Memorial Day weekend in downtown Mason City.
Organizers made the decision last month amid concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the first time in over 80 years the festival will not be held.
