Small business grants get $35 million federal boost

About 1,400 businesses submitted applications for about $148 million in government assistance.

Those requests Durham said were “triaged” so thousands of applicants could begin receiving grants in early April, with more help on its way now as businesses are notified they are getting grants.

A list of businesses with between two and 25 employees receiving state grants has been posted at iowabusinessrecovery.com. The state and federal money is being distributed to help Iowans weather the effects of the pandemic and the related state orders to close temporarily that were implemented as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“I can tell you that the spirit of our business owners remains resilient, strong and hopeful for tomorrow,” Durham said during the governor’s daily COVID-19 briefing at the state’s emergency operations center.

“Our team is fueled from the notes that have been pouring in from all over our state from business that are telling us they are hanging on and hope they see us upon their reopening,” added Durham, who expected nearly $60 million will have been handed out to thousands of Iowa small businesses once the second round of grants has been awarded.