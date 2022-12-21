Sliding into leadership

Anyone passing by can now take a sled ride on a whim at two Mason City parks, thanks to new "sled sheds" installed Wednesday.

The sled sheds, on the sledding hills in East Park and Georgia Hanford Park, are filled with sleds for anyone to use. The sheds were built and installed by high school juniors who take part in Youth Investing Energy in Leadership Development, or YIELD, a program sponsored by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

Group facilitator Allyson Krull said 20 students from both Mason City and Newman Catholic high schools are participating this year.

"Throughout the years, they have stained all of Prairie Playground at East Park," she said. "They've done the interactive sidewalk paintings downtown. They've sent packages to soldiers and planted fruit trees in the floodplain area to revitalize that area."

At its core, YIELD is a course to promote leadership and features a graduation in January.

The course consists of 10 modules, and each class selects and completes a Community Impact Project. Examples of the projects include advocating for an ordinance restricting the sale of pseudoephedrine within Mason City and making fleece blankets for children in need throughout the community.

Mason City junior Angelina Frank said YIELD students discuss a class project, and this year the sled sheds were agreed upon. Students received money through a local grant, the lumber was donated by Home Lumber and Builders and the signs were discounted by Ledoux Signs.

Fellow MCHS junior Kyleigh James said there were other options on the table.

"It was a very tough choice between this and an ornament-type of thing," she said. "The other two were promoting local businesses and trying to promote recycling."

James said the group talked a lot about the possibility sleds could be stolen, but ultimately decided to move forward.

"We realized that if people are [stealing] a sled that maybe they really need the sled and its worth it," she said.

It was a group effort to build the sled sheds, and they were helped by MCHS shop teacher Rich Patras. It took about an hour per day over the course of 10 days to complete the project.

"We take different sessions," Frank said. "So, every other session is typically a work session to work on our project."

The YIELD group also involves itself in "The Kindness Project," according to its webpage.

The purpose of “The Kindness Project” is to challenge folks in the community to get involved and complete acts of kindness as well. Just as these acts of kindness vary, they also vary in cost. Students brainstormed ideas and discussed logistics before landing on each idea.

Students spread kindness in the following ways:

Helping purchase groceries for those in need.

Taking hot chocolate to strangers outside in the cold.

Supplying BINGO supplies to a nursing home.

Leaving generous tips for hard-working servers.

Paying for a portion of tanks of gas at the pump.

Leaving kind notes/words of encouragement on car windshields.

Students must be nominated by former students or community members to take part in the YIELD program.

