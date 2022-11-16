 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Six taken to hospital after house fire

509 N. Washington fire

Mason City firefighters look on after containing a fire at 509 N. Washington Ave. on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 Photo by Matthew Rezab

Six people were transported to MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa with burn-related injuries after a house fire broke out around 5 a.m. in Mason City on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Mason City Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire reported at the house located at 509 N. Washington Ave. When crews arrived flames were visible on the first and second floors of the house. 

The condition of the victims is unknown. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the MCFD and the Mason City Police Department. A request for assistance from the Iowa State Fire Marshall has also been made.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

