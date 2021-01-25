Sisters-in-law welcome firstborns 15 days apart at MercyOne North Iowa

Not only did North Iowa sisters-in-law share a pandemic pregnancy, but they will share a lot of firsts as new mothers.

Sarah Faught and Kaitlyn Fingalsen, both of Manly, gave birth to their firstborns within two weeks of each other at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Faught and her husband, Michael, welcomed their son, Braylon, at 6:55 a.m. on Jan. 6, and Fingalsen and her husband, Kegan, welcomed their daughter, Tatum, at 10:34 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Fingalsen shared the news about her pregnancy with her parents a few weeks after she and her husband found out they were expecting.

Little did they know, Faught had shared a week earlier that they were expecting, too.

“The funny thing about their pregnancies was that the girls did not know the other was pregnant,” said Cherie Faught, mother of Kaitlyn and Michael.

A week later at a family dinner, the women found out they were due exactly one week apart in January.

Sarah Faught and Fingalsen said it was nice having each other to lean on during their pregnancies amid the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent restrictions.