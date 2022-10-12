Singer, author, evangelist: Iowa man spreads Gospel to community

Simba Mambume has sung, danced and hosted events. Now, he’s using his talents in Iowa, for a mission he feels he’s been called to do — teaching people the real meaning of Christianity.

Mambume is a Christian songwriter, motivational speaker and teacher of the Gospel. Born in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Africa, said he received Christ in 2006, while still in high school. His teacher and Christian mentor was Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, of Christ Embassy Church Believers Love World. The two remain close today.

While still in his teens, Mambume began visiting smaller countries around him, such as Botswana, to spread God’s word, but without documentation, he could never stay in one place too long. “They didn’t really want people from other countries to stay there,” Mambume said. “I needed a lot of money to get the documents and I didn’t have a lot of money.”

To earn money, he began work as an entertainment host for Ferrari World, the world’s largest indoor theme park. He worked there from 2013 to 2017, then worked on a cruise ship until 2020.

“I was not really serious with God like I was in Botswana,” Mambume said. “I lost that fire while I was entertaining. It was in me, but I was not putting it to work. I was just putting it to sleep.”

Then he met Bethany, a cruise passenger from Rockwell, Iowa.

Mambume began the long road to United States citizenship when the two became engaged. Once everything was in order, he quit his job, moved to Iowa and married Bethany in July of 2021.

“For me, to be serious with God started the day when I got married, the day I said, ‘I do,’” Mambume said. “It suddenly started to burn for me. [God] told me specifically, ‘I want you to build my church to maturity, so they can take their place in Christ and make an influence in America.’”

Troy Levenhagen, Mason City magician and entertainer, just happened to be the DJ at the couple’s wedding and said he was just blown away when he heard Mambume sing to his wife. Initially, Levenhagen said he wanted Mambume to sing at some of his events, but as the two talked and shared their personal beliefs, they became friends.

Mambume explained he is not an ordained minister. He is an evangelist. “The Bible says, ‘do the work of an evangelist.’ You don’t have to go to Bible school first before you do that.” he said. He said in the Bible, people would receive Jesus, feel the spirit of God, speak in tongues and then go and preach.

“So, this is the mission I have in Iowa, to bring God to the people,” Mambume said. “People have to hear the truth. The Bible says, ‘...my people are destroyed because they lack knowledge, knowledge of God’s word.’”

In February, he felt compelled to write a book. “I didn’t even know who can help me, where to do it, how to do it. I heard it was expensive, $5,000 to $7,000 you need. I didn’t have that. I had just moved here to America. But God told me, ‘If you do it, I will provide the means.’”

A means came about. Through Levenhagen, who became Mambume’s manager, author Vicky Malfero was introduced to Mambume. She walked him through the process of writing and getting his book, “Who Is A Christian: A Journey to Understanding,” into print.

Since then, Mambume has spoken to groups, written a song, “On Fire for God,” and filmed a Christian music video. Levenhagen said they just finished all the filming and the video will be professionally produced by Mambume’s friend in Africa. It should be released shortly after the new year.

Levenhagen said he has worked to get Mambume’s books into several libraries and he plans to launch book signing events, a “Men On Fire” tour and air time on Christian radio stations across Iowa in 2023 as well.

For now, Mambume holds a weekly Bible study at Awe’z Sandwich Shop, in Mason City, on Sundays at 6 p.m.

As for what he is planning the next step of his ministry, Mambume said, “I have not received any direction about starting a church. I am just a Christian who is concerned. I am just doing the work of an evangelist. If he wants me to be a pastor, it will happen. But right now, we’re just having Bible studies and spreading the message that God has given me through this book.”

“Who Is A Christian, A Journey to Understanding” is available through Amazon or by messaging Simba Mambume through his Men On Fire Facebook page.