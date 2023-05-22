Shane's memorable stories from 2020

In 2020, my skills as a reporter were challenged like never before. I did some deep dives into local history, kept up with North Iowa's teams as they pursued state titles under the toughest of circumstances, and even wrote about a man who got the chance to witness his own memorial service. It really was a year unlike any other.

I tried to focus on the stories of people, rather than just the X's and O's of sports. While the score mattered, it took a back seat to how people adapted to 2020. This year, sports helped reveal us for who we truly are.

Through all of the struggles of day to day life in 2020, sports was our escape and our ticket to whatever small bits of joy could be found in this tough year. It made me realize that while the games we play might be trivial, right now, they matter more than ever.