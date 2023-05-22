The city of Mason City has issued a press release in regard to street and sidewalk reopening downtown. The initial demolition of the Kirk Apartment building has been completed. The next phase has started which consists of cleanup, leveling and seeding of the location by the contractor.
May 22: The sidewalks on the east side of North Federal Avenue between North Second and Third Streets and the south side of Second Street Northwest are open for pedestrian traffic to accommodate businesses in this block. The front entrances of the businesses on this block are open to patrons.
May 26: North Federal Avenue between North Second and Third Streets and North Second Street between Commercial Avenue and Washington Avenue will reopen to through vehicle traffic. Fencing will be in place around the lot as crews work to remove the remaining debris.
Please do not cross barriers or fencing – they are in place for the safety of citizens and the construction crews. The contractor will be moving debris from the site so there will be an increase in heavy truck traffic in this area.
AS A REMINDER: Road closures in the downtown area will be in place for the Band Festival festivities starting Wednesday, May 24. No parking is allowed on the following streets in the downtown area:
- State Street from Commercial Alley next to the Historic Park Inn.
- Federal Avenue from State Street to Second Street Northeast.
- First Street North from Commercial Alley to Washington Avenue.
Road closures for Band Festival events will reopen on Monday, May 29.
