At the Aug. 29 Mitchell County Board of Supervisors meeting, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver noted, as previously reported in the Mitchell County Press News, that Osage man Nathan Gilmore, 24, pled guilty in August to the second-degree murder of Angela Bradbury, 29, of Mason City.

The second-degree murder charge carries a 50-year prison sentence and is a forcible felony requiring at least 70% of the sentence to be served.

“It’s a good resolution to the case,” Beaver said. “There’s a lot that goes into those negotiations. It’s something that the defense came to us with. We agreed to that, but only agreed to it with the blessings of the family. We don’t make those decisions based solely on the legal side of that negotiation – the family has to be involved in that, because they’re impacted the most, and they thought about it, and agreed that was the best resolution.

“That avoids a lot of court time and court prep and some of those things that would’ve occurred in October.”

Beaver reported that Oct. 16 would be the sentencing date, which would be at the Mitchell County Courthouse in Osage, but Gilmore pleaded guilty in Franklin County. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office provided transportation.

“It’s a formality,” Beaver said. “There’s not much the judge can do other than sentence him by statute. It’ll be a busy day, however. Victims have a right to give a victim impact statement. I expect several of those to be read that day, and so it’ll be busy in the courtroom.

“So he remains in our custody until then. We’ll get orders to take him to prison after Oct. 16 and then he will no longer be our responsibility.”

Court filings state a human skull was found at the Cedar River Greenbelt Trail Park near Mitchell on Feb. 4, 2022. A body was later located nearby April 5, 2022, and identified as Bradbury.

Gilmore allegedly picked up Bradbury in Cerro Gordo County near the correctional facility April 6, 2021, and drove her to a home in Mason City. Bradbury later voluntarily left with Gilmore. Bradbury was not heard from again.

“When the negotiations started to develop and the State accepted the plea, our condition was it had to be done almost immediately within a couple of days,” Beaver said. “We didn’t want them to go back to rethink their position and then say, ‘Oh, no, I guess we’re not going to do that,’ and then all the court dates that were currently set would have been wiped out and it would’ve just pushed it further on down the road.

“To make that happen, the judge asked if we could bring it to Franklin (County) – like everybody, (they are) short of judges, short of court reporters – and there was another case that the judge needed to hear down there later in the day. So convenience-wise, for the court system, that plea took place in Franklin County.”

• In other business, Mitchell County Sheriff Greg Beaver reported receiving a $6,300 medical bill for health care for an inmate in the Mitchell County Jail.

“That cuts into the medical budget pretty heavy when you do that,” Beaver said. “However, we need to take care of them and he went to the ER on a weekend, and that’s what the bill is. It is what it is. We have to pay those bills.”

• Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm reported the Balsam Avenue project had been completed. Last week the road had been painted and rumble strips cut, though there was a leak in the paint truck that caused problems.

• The Board of Supervisors approved a development agreement between Mitchell County and A to Z Drying. It also approved an Iowa Economic Development Authority contract for financial assistance to A to Z Drying.

• The Board of Supervisors wrote letters of support for the Mitchell County Fair and presented it to the Mitchell County Fair Board during the meeting. They are for the Farm Credit Services of America review committee and the Iowa Rural Innovation Grant Program review committee. Supervisor Jim Wherry read one letter:

“The purpose of this letter is to communicate the Board of Supervisors’ support for an application being submitted by the Mitchell County Fair Board to assist them in construction costs for a new hog, sheep, rabbit (and) poultry barn. The Board of Supervisors focus on economic development to enhance quality of life for our residents and in doing so attracting individuals from out of county to see what Mitchell County has to offer. The Mitchell County Fair is an excellent example of how we promote our county.”

The letter noted that Board of Supervisors’ economic support of the fair has increased attendance.

The Board of Supervisors approved the letters of support.

• Home Health and Public Health Administrator Laura Huisman provided an update for her department. Huisman reported a star rating had come out for home health agencies, and Mitchell County Home Health’s quality rating went up to a three-and-a-half out of five stars, and patient satisfaction went up to five stars.

“We’ve been working hard to get that star rating up these last few years,” Huisman said. “It’s finally showing our hard work paying off, and we’re proud of that.”

Public Health Coordinator Jessa Ketelsen reported that Mitchell County Public Health is gearing up for flu season. Flu vaccines have begun to arrive. New this year are high-dose flu vaccines. If it becomes a high commodity, Ketelsen can get in more of those vaccines.

Ketelsen also noted there would be a new COVID-19 vaccine available in late fall.

An RSV vaccine is recommended for those 60 year old or older, or anyone under eight months of age.

Ketelsen submitted the immunization annual report. “Numbers still do not look good,” Ketelsen said. “They’re kind of comparable to what we had the year before, and that is for the whole county. That is something on our health improvement plan that we are working on to hopefully elevate those numbers.”

Public Health also dealt with a pertussis outbreak. “I did several tests and we knew it was an outbreak,” Ketelsen said. “If individuals were exposed, which quite a few people were exposed, or if they’re having symptoms, we recommended them to get antibiotics.”

Ketelsen reported that levels of respiratory flu and COVID-19 are low for the State of Iowa, though she has seen an increase of cases in Mitchell County.

“Nothing to be alarmed of,” Ketelsen said.