Sheriff confirms remains found in missing Hampton man's vehicle

Human remains have been found inside a car belonging to Ethan Kazmerzak, a Hampton man who has been missing since 2013.

Jared Leisek, a scuba diver and YouTuber, posted the update on his YouTube channel “Adventures With Purpose” on Tuesday afternoon.

“It will not be until after a coroner’s report that we can confirm the remains found are Ethan’s,” he wrote.

Leisek said in an interview with the Globe Gazette that the vehicle was located around 90 feet from the edge of a pond near Olive Avenue in rural Hampton. The top of the vehicle was only approximately eight feet below the surface of the water.

A previous search by the dive team earlier this fall turned up no results. After posting their findings, the team received a tip from a viewer that the party Kazmerzak had last been seen at was at a different pond from the one just searched.

With the new information, the team returned to Franklin County on Monday and found Kazmerzak's car.

Leisek said that during the dive, they found all of the windows in the vehicle were rolled up, and upon reviewing video footage of the dive, law enforcement noticed the front windshield missing.